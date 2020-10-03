 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_03; ct_50

Bigger Than Tesla? Paul’s 2021 Super Battery Prediction

Today there are 1 million electric cars in America alone.

And thanks to this “super battery” … that number is expected to soon grow to 21 million.

Well, we wanted to hear from one of those drivers — Paul Mampilly. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s a picture of me the day I bought my Tesla. 

It’s an incredible car.

With it … I can go from 0 to 60 mph … in less than four seconds. And it’s almost completely silent. It hardly makes a sound.

I can drive over 300 miles without charging … just as I can with any gasoline car.

Except I don’t have to pay for a single drop of gas.

It’s the absolute best car I have ever owned.

But get this…

In the next 12 months, he believes his Tesla will be as outdated as the Model T.

And it’s happening because of a new battery. This innovation could send a Tesla across the country nearly four times — on a single charge!

It’s more powerful than any electric vehicle battery available today.

It’s 25x times more powerful.

What does this mean?

Here’s what action the team recommends for your portfolio this week:

