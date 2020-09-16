Big-Gain ETF to Buy for $99 Billion Digital Pet Trend

Story Highlights:

Millennials are pushing up online pet retail and creating a real America 2.0 opportunity for you.

Pet care is projected to total $99 billion this year.

The ETF to buy for this trend is trouncing major U.S. indexes — with LOTS of room to grow.

The new era of retail digital transformation is here.

And my dog Alex can prove it.

Every few weeks, Alex gets a delivery.

His package contains food, toys, shampoo and outfits for his Bold Profits videos. He’s been getting them for years from online pet retailers such as Chewy.

He watches the front door in anticipation of his soon unboxing! In case you’re wondering, here’s his high-alert delivery stance:

Alex is not alone. Pet owners across the country are pushing demand in online delivery sky-high to buy items for their furry, feathered or scaled family members.

This recent headline from Retail Dive shows the extraordinary customer growth Chewy has seen in recent months:

“Chewy has already added more customers this year than in all of 2019.”

The pet care industry is massive.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), Americans are spending more on pets than ever before.

In 2019, it was a record-breaking $95.7 billion. And it’s not stopping there.

2020 is projected to see a total of $99 billion spent on pet care.

Here’s why: America 2.0 generational mega trends such as the millennials and generation z are transforming the industry. And you have the chance to get in today.

Millennials Pushing up Your Pet Industry Play

If you ask a millennial, their pets are like family.

And they’ll spend the money to take care of them.

Chewy ended the second quarter of 2020 with a record-breaking 16.6 million active customers.

The latest report from the APPA showed that millennials are the largest generational group of pet owners for almost every kind of animal. It also says:

For the first time, the survey looks at Gen Z pet ownership, which shows a higher percentage for small animals and reptiles — the more starter or gateway pets. This generation will be interesting to watch in the coming years as they get a little older and more of them are included in the pet ownership survey.

So, with millennials and gen z fueling this industry’s future growth, online pet retailers such as Chewy are positioned to capture market share.

Chewy is on our Bold Profits watchlist, but we have a better way for you to play this trend today.

So far this year, there’s been a major retail paradigm shift. One we believe is going to last.

And this is exactly what we look for at Bold Profits. Investing in the new world of America 2.0 is how we lock in big gains.

Market Study Report forecasts the global digital transformation market size is projected to grow at a staggering 24.3% compound annual growth rate through 2025.

Every industry — education, retail, information technology, transportation — will be touched by digital transformation.

As more companies start to offer digital transformation solutions, the market will soar higher. And you’ll be ready to collect those profits.

Grab the Best Retail Digital Transformation ETF

To invest in the technology that’s moving all industries — pet retail and more — to the new era of digital transformation, I suggest you buy the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW).

ARKW is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in equity securities of companies relevant to the theme of next-generation internet.

These companies are focused on shifting technology infrastructure from hardware and software to the cloud — making the new digital age possible.

Companies may generate their entire business through websites — eliminating the need for America 1.0 shopping methods.

So far this year, ARKW is up 79% trouncing major U.S. indexes, with room to grow:

Millennial pet owners and America 2.0 shoppers are going to completely transform this industry for the next generation. (Alex approves!)

Are you using online shopping for your family pet? If so, I would love to know and even see a photo of your fur baby! We love our Bold Profits pet family!

