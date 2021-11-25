First of all, Happy Thanksgiving, Bold Profits Nation!

Secondly, I want to suggest something for you to chew over as you’re digging into your Thanksgiving meal:

If your answer is yes, you already have plenty of company.

In fact, the latest projections show one in three American families are going vegan for Thanksgiving and many other days of the year.

One reason: Vegan options are no longer limited only to tofu substitutes, dinner salads, gussied-up veggie side dishes or green-bean casserole.

Today, you have more meatless alternatives than ever before, including new plant-based poultry products that taste just like the real thing.

This fall Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — the two leading producers of plant-based meat alternatives — both introduced vegan “chicken” products, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Bottom line: There are a LOT of options out there now that people are embracing.

And you know what that means: Plant-based meat alternatives are becoming the future of food — and that means investors who put their money into the leaders of this America 2.0 mega trend stand to pocket some tasty profits.

1 Force Driving a Beyond Turkey Thanksgiving

There’s no doubt many Thanksgivings this year will embrace this new food revolution.

But, even if a traditional turkey day bird dresses your dining table today, you can still leverage the plant-based protein revolution for massive profits.

Let me tell you why this is a can’t miss investment play.

The demand for plant-based foods is skyrocketing in the U.S. and around the world.

The global meat-substitutes market is projected to double over the next six years — from $5.37 billion in 2021 to $10.80 billion by 2028, according to the market-research firm Fortune Business Insights.

And it’s not just beef and poultry that’s being replaced by plant-based alternatives.

Other traditional Thanksgiving Day foods are becoming veganized. And innovative future-of-food companies — and their investors — are profiting from the trend.

For instance:

Idaho-based Melt Organic, which produces a vegan “butter” for potatoes and dinner rolls, has seen its revenue shoot up from about $400,000 in 2012 to nearly $3 million last year.

Vegans who want sausage in their stuffing now have three plant-based varieties produced by Beyond Meat, which reported a 31.8% growth in net revenue year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021.

Clara Foods’ new vegan “egg white” could become the go-to substitute for pumpkin pie bakers and even the traditional Jell-O mold is getting a vegan remake, with San Francisco-based Geltor delivering a vegan alternative to animal-derived gelatin.

Keep in mind: These are just a few examples of innovative companies how the growing meatless trend is reshaping how and what we eat on T-Day and throughout the year.

One reason this mega trend is so big: millennials.

Millennial Buy for Beyond Turkey Day Profits

Millennials are a huge driving force … 47% of Americans born between 1980 and 2000 are more likely than the average U.S. consumer to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets, Nielson reports.

With millennials leading this trend, more are starting to embrace the meatless mindset.

A recent Johns Hopkins University survey found nearly two out of three Americans are buying less meat than ever before. About 42% are eating more meatless meals and 32% are choosing to have meatless days.

What all this tells me is that the meatless boom is just taking off, setting the table for investors who get in now.

We follow millennials and their buying power as one of our Bold Profits mega trends.

Why?

Because they are the biggest generation in history. And they are the future of America 2.0. The trends they follow have lasting power and growth ahead.

So here’s what I recommend: Buy into the Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (Nasdaq: MILN).

This is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) loaded with stocks that capitalize on millennial buying trends, including the meatless market.

Either way, you’ll be able to ride the massive meatless mega food trend. And that may give you yet another reason to give thanks NEXT Thanksgiving.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing