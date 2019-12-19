Story Highlights:

The new age of precision medicine is here. And it has an unlikely fearless leader.

A 9-year-old girl named Mila.

She’s the new face of personalized precision medicine — a revolution in health care that offers a genetics-based reboot of our “one size fits all” system.

Mila is the first person to benefit from a miracle drug designed only for her — aptly called milasen — to treat a rare neurological condition she has, based on her genetic profile.

This approach uses a patient’s DNA to diagnose and then custom-design treatments better than Big Pharma drugs.

And while Mila may be the first huge precision medicine success, she won’t be the last.

Her remarkable case opens the door to a new era in health care.

It will revolutionize care for millions like Mila. But it also offers tremendous profit potential for those who buy into precision medicine.

The promise of precision medicine has been a long time coming. But in recent years, genetics researchers have been working hard to make that promise a reality.

Since 2017, dozens of new therapies have been developed that modify faulty, disease-causing genes and ramp up the body’s own natural defenses to treat cancer, heart disease, neurological conditions and other problems that chemo, radiation and surgery can’t.

Profit From the Blazing Global Precision Market

Mila’s case is a spectacular example of what the future holds for precision medicine.

Advances in whole-genome genetic sequencing will make diagnoses like hers faster, easier and cheaper within a year or two.

Next year, for instance, the Colorado hospital where Mila now receives her treatment will begin whole-genome sequencing with a new machine.

As remarkable as it is, Mila’s case is just one spark in a blazing global precision medicine market.

According to a new analysis by BIS Research, this market is projected to grow from nearly $79 billion last year to more than $217 billion by 2028.

That’s a growth rate of an astonishing 175%, at an annual rate of 10.64%!

In just the past few years, we’ve seen a host of precision medicine milestones that are driving this growing market.

Search Google for “gene therapy,” and you’ll find it brings up 209 million results. For comparison, that’s nearly as many hits as search queries for “Facebook” (232 million), “the Beatles” (219 million) and “YouTube” (196 million).

Go deeper, and you’ll find a stream of positive news, with reports on new therapies receiving regulatory approval, producing promising trial results or undergoing development.

For instance:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug ever to treat a genetic condition called spinal muscular atrophy. The new drug, Spinraza, is a game changer and helped prompt Mila’s doctors to develop a similar drug for her.

In February, the FDA said it expects to approve 10 to 20 cell and gene therapies every year by 2025.

A half-dozen gene therapies have already been approved by regulators in the European Union, most recently Zynteglo for the blood disorder beta thalassemia in June.

Nearly 400 gene therapy clinical trials are currently underway — a pipeline that is sure to deliver on the promise of the long-awaited gene therapy revolution.

In addition, the latest figures show that something like 17 million Americans have undertaken some form of genetic testing through services such as 23andMe and Ancestry.com.

But that figure is about to explode by nearly 10 times.

A $100 whole-genome sequencing (WGS) test will be a huge leap forward for precision medicine. At $100, doctors will order such tests the way they now order X-rays and blood tests — for even healthy patients. That’s pretty amazing when you consider that the first sequencing of the human genome cost roughly $2.7 billion 16 years ago.

And it will help lay the groundwork for more personalized medicine approaches, like the techniques doctors used to treat Mila.

A recent market analysis published in the scientific journal Genome Biology projects 60 million people will opt for WGS testing by 2025 — up from about 1 million at the end of last year. And another 100 million will undergo 23andMe-type tests over the next two years.

2 Ways to Capture Precision Medicine’s Boom in America 2.0

Another way: Add an exchange-traded fund (ETF) to your portfolio.

The Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) is a great way to do just that. The fund invests in companies tied to the genomics revolution — in the health care, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary sectors. It’s up more than 40% this year.

By investing in this mega medical trend, you will not only be helping to create a brand-new world of health care — one that is more beneficial to people like Mila.

You’ll also be boosting the health of your own investment portfolio.

