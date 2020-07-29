Story Highlights:

You asked, so here it is! I found the best cloud stocks on the Nasdaq for America 2.0 profits.

Now is the time because the market is projected to reach $307 billion by 2026.

Bonus: a mega options alert from Paul Mampilly.

Someone wrote to me on Twitter looking for the “biggest high flyers on the Nasdaq” to buy.

Well, ask and you shall receive!

The biggest risers on the Nasdaq are a sector of cloud computing stocks known as SaaS — software as a service.

It’s the technology that transformed Netflix, giving it the software to stream through a web browser or app with a subscription.

This is actually a great time for this inquiry!

SaaS stocks are in one of the fastest-growing software markets in the world, and it plays right into Paul Mampilly’s America 2.0 vision.

Not only that, but I also found an incredible SaaS stock in the Profits Unlimited portfolio that’s currently tracking open gains of 135.9%, as of this writing!

Another was closed last summer for a gain of 199%.

This tells me this trend is going up, and now is the time for Bold Profits Daily readers — like you — to come aboard.

And I have the perfect way in.

Grab Rising SaaS Stocks Before the 94% Leap!

SaaS’ cloud-based software is booming.

It fits into our America 2.0 investing strategy because it’s where the world is going. It’s very future forward.

SaaS apps can be used to store files, access saved data from anywhere in the world, host online meetings, video conferences or for desktop sharing.

The global SaaS market is huge.

Currently valued at $158 billion, it’s projected to reach $307 billion by 2026. That’s a 94% leap! And a compound annual growth rate of 11.7%:

Personally, I’m a daily user of SaaS programs.

Not a single hour of the workday goes by without me logging into a SaaS program to access files stored on the cloud. I also communicate and share information in real time with the team across the country.

I’m just one of millions of internet users who depend on SaaS applications to get work done.

According to CardConnect, businesses and organizations in all sectors around the globe are adopting SaaS solutions.

They attribute the primary rise in SaaS growth to the Internet of Things.

CardConnect put it this way:

Back in 1995, internet access was restricted to 0.16% of the world’s population. By the end of 2017, the number of people with internet access had risen to over four billion people, or 54%, powered by growth in developing economies. Latest data indicates that internet penetration rate worldwide in 2020 sits at 59.6%.

As internet usage gains ground, the SaaS market accessibility has exponential growth potential.

Moreover, 99Firms.com data shows that 73% of organizations around the world indicate that nearly all their apps will be SaaS-based by 2021.

From individuals to large businesses, SaaS applications are in high demand.

SaaS apps are user-friendly, superfast, smart, in real time and cheaper to use.

Two Ways to Ride the SaaS Cloud Investing Boom

Here are two ways you can invest in SaaS applications:

No. 1 — Check out Profits Unlimited. Paul just recommended one of the top SaaS stocks to his subscribers.

No. 2 — Consider buying the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (Nasdaq: CLOU) which is a cloud computing themed exchange-traded fund (ETF). I first recommended CLOU to you on July 10, 2019.

I’m happy to report since then, this ETF has gained 32.88%, outperforming major indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq composite:

This ETF holds several SaaS application companies and is focused on new-world cloud companies and their technologies. It’s set to surge higher in America 2.0.

As my fellow Twitter user aptly noted, SaaS stocks are some of the biggest high-flying trades on the Nasdaq.

And I don’t want you to miss out on this mega stock investment.

Remember, Paul and the Bold Profits team are very bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on SaaS and other America 2.0 trends.

And if you share our #BOP point of view or have a question I may be able to answer for you, follow me on Twitter and ask away!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

