Is the Bear Market Nearing an End?

Got the bear market blues?

There’s no denying it. Our stocks are down.

But the only way to get to the gains on the other side is to stay #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive).

And we could be closer than you think. Paul created a Bull vs. Bear-O-Meter to show you where we believe we are in this bear market:

(Click to view larger image.)

A 100% reading of the Bear-O-Meter would signal that the bear market is completely over, while a 20% reading of the Bull-O-Meter means the bull market is just beginning.

Paul created these indicators to provide some guidance for buying and selling during these markets.

So, the real question is: are you buying? (No really.) Let us know and give us your “bullish rating”:

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

First, remember to use the Rules of the Game.

Then, you can take advantage of the incredibly low prices before riding our growth stocks into the next bull cycle!

Unlike America 1.0 companies that are scaling down, our growth is ahead of us, not behind.

If you can hold Strong Hands, we believe that you will come out on top. As Amber says, it won’t be easy … it will be worth it.

And if you’re ready to buy check out the full story about an incredible class of “Rebel Stocks” Paul found that are primed to soar as this market bounces back.

Be Bulls in A World of Bears

Here’s how to start:

Regards,