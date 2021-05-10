 be_ixf;ym_202105 d_10; ct_50

Banyan Hill’s NEW App: Get Your Trades Faster

Paul Mampilly

Today, we’ve got something special just for you!

You know we’re all about innovation and new world technology … and today, we are innovating our communications with YOU!

You see, we just launched an app.

You know those cool buttons on your smartphone that let you do all sorts of things like track your schedule, play games and follow us on Twitter?

Now we have our very own Banyan Hill app that we’re sharing with you first.

This app will revolutionize the way you receive trade alerts, updates and Bold Profits Daily recommendations … maybe even FASTER than having to check your email.

Amber’s created a fantastic, step-by-step video to show you how to navigate this new feature — from downloading, to logging in, to setting up notifications.

Don’t worry. You’ll still get our emails the way you always have, but this app is your one-stop-shop for all things Bold Profits. We’re excited for you to try it out!

See exactly how to get started today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

“Thirteen of my positions are up well over 50% in less than a year since joining your service. Two are in the triple digits with several close behind. My personal money manager, who works for one of the largest banks in the country, is envious of my gains. I never dreamed this was possible. My trips to China to teach English to young Chinese students is now much more affordable. Thank you for your dedication and help.”

- Chris K.

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

“I found Profits Unlimited in Summer 2016. Starting with about $20,000, I began following your recommendations and did my own thing as well. Four years later, I am happy to report my portfolio is now in the six figures."

- Andrew

