Avoid THIS Now Before the Fed’s Next Rate Hike

Dubai heat means lots of time indoors to keep track of the markets…

And here’s my big Federal Reserve takeaway:

Fed going to bankrupt some big cos with its hikes. – 20% of America's largest 3,000 public companies are zombies

-debts totaling $900 billion

– 16% of all US firms according to one Morgan Stanley calculation.https://t.co/5SOHBj1U88 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 13, 2022

Here’s the good news.

While our stocks have been hit first, in truth the old-line companies will feel interest rate hikes the most.

Their America 1.0 stocks are supported by unsustainable buybacks and dividends funded by debt issued at low interest rates.

The bigger the break, the bigger the washout, the more sustained and prolonged the bull market that comes after.

That’s because stock concentrates at low prices in the hands of people who will not sell just because of volatility and uncertainty.

They are the Strong Hands.

They are YOU.

And I fully, unapologetically, 100% believe that you’ll come out on top. And win BIG.

#BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive)!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Editor’s Note: By investing in America 2.0, you will not only help drive America’s economic future but can profit from it at the same time.

The biggest mistake you can make as an investor is to get stuck in the old-world America 1.0 zombies that get hit by the Fed’s interest rate hikes.

The best move you can make to be a potential profit-taking investor is to buy America 2.0 winners now. Click here for details.