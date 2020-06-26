 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_26; ct_50

Avoid Hertz Bottom (but 1 Tesla Move Could Save It)

Ian Dyer

Here’s the perfect example of how America 2.0 could save a dying America 1.0 company.

Hertz … the car rental company you’ve probably seen in the news lately. It’s taking a nosedive. Shares even dipped below $1.

But think of this.

One move from Tesla could bring old-world Hertz into America 2.0.

In today’s IanCast, Paul and I will tell you what it’d take for us to buy Hertz. And the No. 1 reason to invest in the companies and mega trends that are doing the disrupting: Tesla, bitcoin and pot.

Not the ones that are being disrupted…

Watch today’s IanCast for the full scoop on how you can make the biggest gains with stocks of the new world … and the companies you should do a quick portfolio check on, before they plummet to zero.

Finally!

Like we said in IanCast, some of the best America 2.0 companies are coming to the market for the first time — true disruptors of the old.

Demand hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s just been pent up and building, ready to explode!

And now, we can invest through really incredible initial public offerings (IPOs). This strategy is how Paul averaged one winning trade recommendation … every 14 days.

And since February, they haven’t closed a single losing trade. But the best is yet to come.

Click here for Paul’sIPO Speculatorstrategy now so you can get his next LIVE trade.

Regards,

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

