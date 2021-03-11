Avoid CVX & Dirty Dow Stocks

First, you want to make money when you invest.

But if you’re like me — and the millions of millennial investors — you also want to back something that will do a little good in our world.

Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is going through a shift.

On the one hand, you have America 2.0 companies starting to make their way into the index… Those are the ones that will lead us to Dow 100K!

But on the other hand, you have these America 1.0 entities that currently make up the majority of the Dow.

I call it the “Dirty Dow.”

You see, the Dow Jones has many old-world companies that create more problems than they solve.

I’m talking about companies that pollute the earth with carbon dioxide, investment banks that manipulate markets for their benefit or organizations that sell your data without you knowing.

I believe America 2.0 companies in the Dow can solve these problems and be just the ticket for us to profit as it rises to my six-figure mark.

I’ll tell you why Chevron (NYSE: CVX) makes the Dirty Dow list to avoid. And the best way to profit from a new energy revolution that could transform the Dow and attract more millennial investors.

More millennial investors mean more potential gains for you if you get in today.

Dirty Dow: Avoid This Stock … Because It Stinks!

At the end of the 1800s, John D. Rockefeller made a fortune transforming America’s energy source from wood to oil.

While it spurred an industrial revolution that has bettered people’s livelihoods … it’s now outdated.

Remember, we’re IN the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Oil brought on environmental consequences such as carbon dioxide. And Chevron, which can trace its founding back to John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, has been a leading contributor to the problem.

Take a look at which entity is No. 2 for contributing to carbon gas emissions:

Within the Dow Jones, Chevron makes up a little over 2% of the index. And it hasn’t hit an all-time high in about two years.

This tells you the market, which is always looking forward, doesn’t have demand for the old energy source.

The new-world shift is toward renewable energy.

The market, millennials and Bold Profits investors are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on new energy.

Solar, wind and renewable energy sources are big players in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And investing here could add money to the pockets of your portfolio.

Your Way Into the New-World Energy Boom

We have exposure to our new energy mega trend across almost all of our services.

Some of our new energy stocks have seen triple-digit gains. One winner even surpassed 1,000% in three and a half years.

That’s incredible.

And you can see more green — trends and dollars — by investing in the new … the future.

Step No. 1: Lookout for the Old Dirty Dow.

Now earlier I told you Chevron was a Dirty Dow company destined for zero. After Exxon, it’s actually the last oil stock left on the Dow, which is progress toward our Dow 100K prediction!

Paul put both of these old-world companies on his Blacklist of 100 stocks to avoid for America 2.0. But there’s another one I want to put on your old-world watchlist.

It’s called the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is filled with old-world gas and oil companies. And it hasn’t made an all-time high in six years.

Avoid this ETF. Like Chevron, it won’t survive in the new world.

Step No. 2: Buy into NEW Energy Winners.

Do you know what ETF did make an all-time high six weeks ago?

New energy.

I’m talking about Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN). And if you want in on this mega trend, TAN is a great investment to start.

TAN is filled with tickers that embrace new energy and will benefit from the transfer to clean energy.

I believe renewable energy tickers are likely to make their way into the Dow — ultimately taking it to the 100,000 target I have.

TAN is currently below its high by roughly 25%. But I think that makes it a great buy right now.

The stocks in this ETF have strong demand and they are heavy players in the massive new energy mega trend. I believe it will find buyers to bid the ETF back up to new highs.

Bottom line: Dump the Dirty Dow stocks such as CVX and old-world player XLE. And double down on America 2.0’s new energy transformation with TAN.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

BONUS: Buy More New Energy Stocks Today

New energy is going to be one of the most profitable mega trends for 2021 and beyond.

From a tiny device that can power a whole American city with endless energy to power that’s on-demand 24/7 virtually free to the secret to a 12-million-mile battery for electric vehicles like Tesla.

This technology is projected to create a new $51 trillion industry. Best of all: One tiny company has 100 patents on this technology.

It will ignite the biggest winner of America’s next major bull market — starting now.

