Avoid #AAPL Stock: The Death Star Stock

Ian Dyer

Sep 18, 2020

Avoid #AAPL Stock: The Death Star Stock

Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) is basically like the Death Star of stocks.

And Warren Buffett is all in. That tells us you should be all out.

Apple just put the final nails in its coffin.

On the flip side, Elon Musk’s Tesla is leading us into America 2.0. And to steal his words, we’ll just say: big things are coming…

Check out today’s IanCast for evidence on Apple’s demise and TSLA’s domination as America 2.0 gets stronger than ever:

Ian Dyer

P.S. Forget Apple. Invest in America 2.0. Get Paul’s No. 1 stock pick right now. Click here for the details.

