Your Turn! ARKK vs. PRNT in 2022

Just like I did with my analysts for their 2022 predictions, now I’m going to put you on the spot.

Two of our big calls from Dan were that in 2022:

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) will rise 150% to $250 per share. The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) will gain 200% to $100 per share.

I completely agree with these targets! These are two all-star America 2.0 investments for you.

How Would I Invest for 2022?

We wrapped up our 2022 predictions series, but there’s still one question I want to answer. How would I invest?

Well, think about where you were in life five years ago … SO much has changed.

Since 2016, we have seen more incredible technology advancements than ever before.

We witnessed the introduction of the 5G network, which makes new tech like supercomputers and driverless cars possible…

We saw how virtual reality is literally creating an entirely new world…

And new forms of energy, like Tesla’s electric car, captivated America and now threaten the internal combustion engine.

As big as the past five years have been, I believe 2022 will prove to be the biggest year for this technology bull market yet.

While the internet boom was built on just one innovation, this new bull market is powered by multiple breakthroughs, which means the gains could be much bigger.

