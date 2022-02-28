 be_ixf;ym_202202 d_28; ct_50

Select Page

ARKK Update After 58% Fall

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Feb 28, 2022 | , ,

40 second read

ARKK Update After 58% Fall

ARKK.

The disruptive, innovative, America 2.0 exchange-traded fund (ETF). Are we selling after its 58% drop?

Not a chance. I’m buying more!

As I’ve been telling you, staying IN — through market crashes, inflation, interest rate spikes, even wars — is when it absolutely matters the most.

The tide is turning back to growth stocks. And I believe we’re going to see another surge of acceleration.

If you think this volatility is rough, check out the mystery chart Amber reveals today.

And Dan is going to give an outlook on three stocks in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) that can help the ETF shoot higher and hit his 2022 price target of $250 a share.

Before you go, I want you to hear this…

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

three bullish signals for America 2.0 and what could ignite a stock rally

3 Bullish Signs for America 2.0 Stocks

How to invest in DOGE and crypto before market rebound

DOGE & SpaceX? Don’t Miss Crypto’s Comeback

Share This