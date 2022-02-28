ARKK Update After 58% Fall

ARKK.

The disruptive, innovative, America 2.0 exchange-traded fund (ETF). Are we selling after its 58% drop?

Not a chance. I’m buying more!

As I’ve been telling you, staying IN — through market crashes, inflation, interest rate spikes, even wars — is when it absolutely matters the most.

The tide is turning back to growth stocks. And I believe we’re going to see another surge of acceleration.

If you think this volatility is rough, check out the mystery chart Amber reveals today.

And Dan is going to give an outlook on three stocks in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) that can help the ETF shoot higher and hit his 2022 price target of $250 a share.

