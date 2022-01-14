ARKK, Growth Stocks & 2022’s Short Squeeze

Why are growth stocks seeing relentless selling?

Well, we found something.

It’s a short ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) called SARK. There’s $150 million in this fund!

It’s insane.

Growth stocks — such as Zoom, Teladoc, DocuSign — are on sale. But the growth is there. It doesn’t match up.

And it’s not sustainable.

In our opinion, disruptive innovation is NOT going anywhere. We’re going to be in for a pretty sharp rally in our growth stocks.

Stay Strong Hands and see our full take on the coming “short squeeze”:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader