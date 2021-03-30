In the last three months, we’ve welcomed a LOT of new members to the Strong Hands Nation!

You joined us during this market roller coaster! Which is something that can test even our most seasoned Strong Hands.

So, I’ve been getting a lot of questions about exactly what kind of trading we do.

Now, I can never predict the future, but I can tell you this:

if you're the kind of person that wants big gains, wants in early on big trends, can withstand volatility and is okay with holding on for a few years, this is the investment opportunity of a generation imo. people will look back in time and say, i coulda, woulda, shoulda — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 30, 2021

If you want a day trader that claims to predict exactly when the market will turn, this may not be the right place for you.

But if you want BIG ideas, mega trends, exciting America 2.0 opportunities for GROWTH stocks — space, battery tech, artificial intelligence and cryptos, you’re in the right place.

Check out today’s video to find out if you’re a Strong Hands investor:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited