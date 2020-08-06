Story Highlights:

Blockchain will do to mortgages what the internet did to the stock market and put all those extra fees back into your pocket.

The best blockchain ETF to buy as a new America 2.0 investment vehicle before it rises 81% per year through 2023.

Paul’s found a little-known company at the center of the blockchain revolution.

Imagine a world where buying a house is just a click of a button.

One click and you can start picking out the furniture, landscaping the backyard and deciding how many people to invite there for Thanksgiving.

Simple, safe, fast.

That’s the process millennials — who are now in their prime homebuying ages and ready to drive this trend higher — want. The America 2.0 process.

I am convinced that is the future.

And the technology is already here to bring it to life…

Blockchain.

What’s even better for a #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) America 2.0 investor?

The blockchain market is set to grow about 81% per year through 2023. And transforming the whole homebuying process will be a major contributor to that leap.

You know what that means.

Buy in now and take the big gains on the way up!

Don’t Give Away Your Money — Pocket It

If you’ve ever applied for a mortgage, you know it involves way too many steps to count.

There are credit agencies, banks, brokers, realtors, insurance companies — all these boxes to check before you’re approved to buy a home.

All these people that have to look into your personal information. And it requires a TON of paperwork.

On top of it all, there’s so much room for mistakes. And it’s costly — there are fees for virtually everything. You can even be charged for courier costs!

Blockchain could change it all.

It’s the impenetrable thread behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or Ethereum.

All your information — credit history to last year’s taxes — would be securely stored on blocks. Each of the blocks is connected to create a chain, giving it its catchy name.

Because of this, blockchain will streamline the mortgage process like nothing could before.

Getting that stamp of approval will be incredibly easy. And we approve of that!

All those steps you have to take before getting approved for a mortgage? It can all be done at any moment, without any mistakes or delays.

When that happens, costs of getting a mortgage will fall significantly, and virtually eliminate any closing costs.

Right now, on average, a buyer pays between 2% to 5% of the price of their home in closing fees!

The world with no closing costs — that’s the promise of blockchain for housing.

Buy the Best Blockchain ETF Before the Housing Revolution

Blockchain is the future. All you need is the vision to see it.

It will do to mortgages what the internet did to the stock market.

According to an article from 1992, the typical broker would charge a 2.5% fee for every stock trade he executed before the internet.

That means that if you wanted to buy 100 shares of a stock that cost $100, you would need to call the broker, make sure it’s possible and then pay them a $250 fee.

That’s unnecessary money right out of your pocket!

The incredible technologies that came with the internet changed that. Now, to place a trade, all you need to do is press a button — no fees charged.

That’s what blockchain will do for homebuying.

Here at Bold Profits, we don’t shy away from the future — we embrace it.

And by investing in the future now, you’ll be able to bank your gains (and all those avoided fees when eliminated by America 2.0 technologies).

I recommend buying the Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (Nasdaq: BLCN).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) will give you exposure to companies pushing blockchain technology forward.

But if you want a more bullish way to invest in blockchain now, Paul’s got you covered.

He’s found a little-known company at the center of the blockchain revolution. And its stock has the potential to skyrocket as the technology disrupts housing, health care, banking and so much more.

Both of these plays will give you a new investment vehicle for the America 2.0 transformation.

Regards,

Tamara Barkhanoy

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

