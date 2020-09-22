Answers to YOUR Top 3 Investing Questions

When you write in, we listen.

Today, I’m dedicating my entire Bold Profits Daily video to answer your questions.

I’ve been getting some really great ones from Twitter and YouTube on all things investing, trading and speculating.

It tells me you all are really in tune with what we’ve been saying about this Main Street bull market and you’re ready to go!

And you bring up some excellent points about exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Bold Profits investing strategy vs. the other guys and how much cash you need to invest.

I think this is important for all of you to hear as investors. Take a look:

The first step in investing is to have the courage to start. And I think the best people to help you take the leap is our Strong Hands Nation:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited