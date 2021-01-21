American Dream Fortunes: 4 ETFs to Power Up Your Portfolio

2021 is here.

The year of America 2.0 advancements, growth and, most importantly, phenomenal investment opportunities for you!

Last year, I made a bold prediction for this year … and it is already on track to come true.

That means that if you invest in the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) I reveal today, I believe your portfolio will be on track to double in the next three to five years!

American Dream, Sight Unseen

In 2020, we saw a major acceleration of our America 2.0 mega trends: the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, 3D printing … and all of them are driving an enormous boom in real estate.

And it is no surprise that the millennial generation has been leading the way. Now, with remote work becoming the new normal, and the need to have a comfortable space for yourself and your loved ones, another millennial-driven trend is booming!

I’m talking about the housing market.

Right now, the oldest of the 92 million American millennials are just entering their prime home-buying years.

Millennials are the dominant buying force in the market. They don’t want old-world buying processes, they won’t waste hours driving around looking at properties. They have a better way — the America 2.0 way.

Today’s millennials are buying their homes virtually — sight unseen. I believe that in 2021, 80% of homebuyers will have bought their home without stepping a foot in it first.

It might sound like a big prediction, but get this…

According to Redfin, the online real estate giant, in 2020, 63% of homebuyers made an offer on a home sight unseen.

Just think about it! That means of every 1,000 people in the United States who made an offer on a home last year, 630 did so without ever stepping foot inside.

Virtual home tours showed them everything they needed to know to make the purchase.

That is massive! Can you imagine anything like that happening even just a couple years ago?

All of this is possible because of virtual tour innovation. Real estate firms are introducing 3D tours, video visits, virtual reality showings.

Redfin reported that in early 2020, only one in 100 of their requests have been for a video home tour. Now it’s one out of 10 tours. And 3D walkthroughs skyrocketed 563% since February!

These massive shifts are here to stay. The technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution are unfolding right in front of us! And they are not just making our lives easier — they are handing us investment opportunities that can bring life-changing gains.

HAPI 😊: 4 Plays for Incredible Profits

At Bold Profits, we are always looking for the best investments for you. The ones that will give you exposure to the America 2.0 mega trends that are becoming our new reality, that can push your portfolio to new highs.

Today, I want to recommend four ETFs to help you capitalize on this millennial-powered boom. We call it our HAPI 😊 portfolio.

H: Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (Nasdaq: HERO)

A: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF)

P: The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT)

I: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS: ITB)

PRNT will help you take advantage of our need to make things — the things we need to build our houses and simply decorate them.

ITB will give you exposure to home construction, which I believe will soar in the nearest future to meet the rising demand.

And while PRNT and ITB are directly related to this housing revolution, HERO and ARKF are also incredible opportunities in mega trends ushered forward by millennials!

These four ETFs will help you profit massively from America 2.0!

