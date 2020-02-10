When it comes to investing, no sector is considered more blah than industrials.

It’s a sleeper.

So you might wonder why this sector is on the top of my list this year.

Well, just think about when I first mentioned the Internet of Things … blockchain … and artificial intelligence.

Sure, these sound a little sexier, but there was still doubt. When you fast-forward to today, we’ve made incredible gains investing in these mega trends.

Now, industrials will grow into the next force to be reckoned with. Every major mega trend that we follow as part of America 2.0 feeds into this sector.

I stand by my prediction. Industrials are THE place to put your money in 2020 as America 2.0 unfolds.

Check out this week’s Market Talk and find out why this “sleeper sector” is about to get a huge wake-up call:

Industrials are the sleeper sector. But there’s also one HATED market we have to talk about.

While the smart money is stuck looking to the past, we have our eyes forward. And I’ve identified one area that’s going to take off like alcohol did post-Prohibition.

Be sure to watch today’s Market Talk at 9:54 – 11:34 to find out how you can get the best stock from this hated market.

Watch it here.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited