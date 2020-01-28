Make Serious Money in America 2.0 — Unfolding Now!

“Paul, do you really believe stocks can go higher?”

Yes! I absolutely do. And here’s why.

America 2.0 is already making a huge impact on the market.

And it’s not just one industry — it’s making a massive technological difference in every industry you can think of.

It’s just like how my father fought to introduce computers to his company in the ’80s.

That’s saying something, because I don’t think my father even knew how to use a computer at the time. But he recognized the potential and how vitally it would change everything they did.

The advancements we’re seeing today — the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, blockchain, 3D printing, new energy — will be even bigger!

So, are you ready to make some serious money in the America 2.0 boom? Check out this week’s video to find out how to get my No. 1 stock for America 2.0:

Small Changes All At Once Make a Huge Difference

Today I want to give you an update or a story of how America 2.0 is starting to unfold everywhere and all around us. I want to start by telling you a story about my dad.

When I was in my teens I remember going to his office. My dad was the equivalent to something like a Chief Financial Officer of the electricity company in Dubai at the time. These were the early days of personal computers. However, he was important enough in his company that they gave him a personal computer.

The funny thing was, he had no idea how to use it. I really believe he never turned it on. I remember going to his office and there was a nice layer on dust on the top that suggested that this thing had barely been touched.

However, the amazing thing about all of this is that my father, at the same time, understood that the world was changing. We’re talking about the 1980s. Computers were going to become a big deal and something that was critical to working. One of the initiatives he took at his company was to introduce computerized billing.

There were a large number of mainframe computers bought. Bills were tabulated by hand. Someone would go and collect the information and then the bills would go out. They might be inaccurate. Computers did away with a lot of that. Bills got more accurate, people got them on time and the company collected more as a result of it.

The point I’m making is that in and of itself, it probably was hard for someone to see why this would be important. I remember him telling me that he went and made the case to the rulers of Dubai. The way he made the case was this: If you look at one bill itself it’s nothing. However, when you translate a lot of small things across a universe, it amounts to a very large change.

That is the story of America 2.0.

Tim Berners-Lee, the man who invented the world wide web said: “The Web as I envisaged it, we have not seen it yet. The future is still so much bigger than the past.” The coming revolution may finally bring to life the internet that he foresaw.

This is Going to Push The Market Even Higher

I know many of you who have seen my America 2.0 video might be thinking, “Paul, markets are at all-time highs, do you really believe that markets can continue to go higher? That your America 2.0 stocks can continue to go higher?” I believe it.

The basis of my thinking is the same as my dad’s.

By itself, the Internet of Things (IoT) would be a big deal for a bunch of stocks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) by itself would be a good deal for a bunch of stocks.

Blockchain by itself would be a big deal for a bunch of stocks.

3D printing by itself, a bunch of stocks.

If you do that for every sector of our economy — precision medicine, new energy — in every part of our economy we have the new that’s beginning to dominate the old.

That, when you put them all together and stack them one on top of the other, they start to connect and interact with each other.

There are benefits that would be hard if you looked at them one by one and side by side. That is the basis of the America 2.0 boom. The Fourth Industrial Revolution that remakes our country, looking out 15 to 20 years, I believe it will be almost unthinkable as to where we were five years ago.

Already today if you look at our lives and compare it to 10 years ago, it’s drastically different. Online shopping dominates so much of how we spend money. If you look at the biggest companies in the stock market, Google was not even in the top 30. Today, Google is a trillion-dollar company.

My point is this, America 2.0 is happening right now. To make the big money you have to get in before the crowd and before the big money understands what I am telling you. You might think, “Paul, what is the likelihood that you know more than them?” I can tell you this, go read some of the testimonials people have written about me.

We have anticipated the IoT boom.

We anticipated the AI boom.

We anticipated the blockchain boom, the precision medicine boom, the new energy boom — we have made a lot of good calls.

This is my biggest call ever, the biggest call of my life. I believe that there is a boom unfolding. It’s the America 2.0 boom.

It’s your last chance for generational wealth. No one is telling you about this opportunity and I don’t want you to miss out. I don’t want your family to miss out, I don’t want your friends to miss out. Click here if you want to know more about America 2.0.

Are you ready to make some serious money in the America 2.0 boom?

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited