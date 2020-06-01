America 2.0: Trials Make Us Stronger

We’re not perfect. We have never been perfect.

But the great thing about this country is our drive.

Sure, we make mistakes. But America has the desire — and strength — to do better.

And we will.

Saturday’s SpaceX launch brought us together when we needed it the most. It ignited our sense of adventure.

And it was a true launch of America 2.0.

If you’re having a hard time staying positive or you need a glimpse of America united to shoot for the stars, watch today’s Market Talk.

See how we will overcome these trials to make our country stronger than ever:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited