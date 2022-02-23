Your America 2.0 Stock Profit Booster

It’s no secret: love it or hate it, we are unapologetically bullish on America 2.0 and the future of innovation.

People are thrilled to punch you when you're down and praise you when you are up. Punch away🥊. We are down but not out. Love it, hate it I'm still #BOP because nothing has changed for our companies. You can either believe or not. Massive returns for those who believe imo. 🙌💪 — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 30, 2022

Paul coined the term “America 2.0” to describe a new economic and manufacturing boom that is being driven by a variety of next-generation technological innovations, industrial upgrades and consumer trends.

This boom is set to remake the world we live in.

Some of the mega trends driving America 2.0 are 3D printing, electric vehicles (EVs) and robotics.

And I know you’re feeling the volatility in our America 2.0 stocks right now.

But we’ve said it before and I’ll repeat it today. We think this is temporary. When you dig in deeper, nothing has changed.

Our stocks are doing exactly what we want: growing.

And for the super bulls looking to use these dirt-cheap prices as a buy opportunity, I have something for you too.

Mega Trend Growth in America 2.0

3D printing is one of the key technologies transforming U.S. manufacturing with a market size that’s on a tear.

The global 3D-printing market size is forecast to soar from $15 billion in 2021 to $68.7 billion by 2028.

This is a 350% increase and notable compound annual growth rate of 24%:

And the global robotics market, which is transforming how work gets done, is forecast to grow from $32.6 billion in 2021 to $74.1 billion by 2026. That’s a 128% jump:

The EV market is projected to increase from $287.4 billion in 2021 to over $1.3 trillion by 2028 — a 269% rise:

We recommend stocks for these mega trends and their great potential in our America 2.0 portfolio.

They are poised to enhance our everyday lives and help capture potentially incredible stock gains.

Stocks like Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) for EV exposure and dozens more.

Those who followed Paul’s latest Tesla recommendation as of October 2018, are sitting on open gains of up to 1,179%:

As you can see, holding on for potentially large gains in America 2.0 stocks can take time, patience and resilience.

These possibly life-changing stock gains take time to realize.

He recommends holding his stock recommendations for a minimum of three to five years.

But did you know Paul has also built a trading system that plays off his Profits Unlimited stock recommendations with the key aim of boosting profits?

It can be risky, so make sure you understand the Rules of the Game (report here) before you continue.

Trading System to Boost Gains on America 2.0 Stocks

Paul and his right-hand man Ian Dyer developed this trading strategy that aims to allow investors to rapidly grow potential profits on America 2.0 focused stocks.

Its goal is to hone in on America 2.0 stocks that are either making 52-week highs or lows, and that can typically turn a profit in four to six weeks.

For example, another stock you know of is STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM).

While readers endured four major bouts of volatility, the Strong Hands locked in 736% after holding for just over five years.

But those who followed Ian’s advice were able to boost their gains:

An extra 69% in 17 days.

Then an extra 37% gain in 42 days.

And finally, another 50% gain in 27 days.

All of this on top of the 736% profit from the original position!

And while not every trade is a winner, Paul and Ian try their very best to give investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolio without limiting the impact of a single investment.

But Paul and Ian can explain it better to you! Paul actually turned the tables to interview Ian about this strategy.

See their full conversation here:

Investing in America 2.0 stock mega trends takes Strong Hands to realize big gains over time.

Adding a profit-boost strategy to that investing arsenal can possibly give you more chances to win in these growing mega trends.

