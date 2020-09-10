Story Highlights:

Scientists are embracing two of our mega trends — 3D printing and precision medicine — to print bones!

The global market is on track to rise to $4.15 billion by 2026.

Double the mega trends equals double the America 2.0 opportunities for you. Keep reading to see how to boost your gains by triple digits.

One every minute of every day.

That’s how often a surgeon performs bone graphs on patients.

I can’t think of hardly anything that has that kind of demand.

If you’ve ever broken a bone or had surgery on a knee or hip, you helped create this demand! I’m right there with you.

It’s one of the most common surgical procedures in the U.S.

Back and knee surgeries alone account for thousands of bone grafts annually — and that number is rising.

Across the world, bones are set to be a $4.15 billion surgical market by 2026.

And now, the whole process is about to experience our mega trend merger.

Precision medicine + 3D printing = a game-changing solution for bones and big profits for you.

3D printing is giving U.S. health care a major upgrade and makes it a great America 2.0 investment play.

Today, I’m going to tell you about two great ways to turn these next-generation advances into wealth-generating investments.

America 2.0 RX for Our Old-World Health Care System

3D printing has revolutionized a range of industries … from aviation to automotive manufacturing to the food industry.

And now medicine.

3D printers are already making drugs, organs and even skin. Now, the next leap forward — 3D printing bones.

With 3D printing, doctors no longer have to take a graft from another bone in a patient’s body or search for a bone donor.

They simply scan the area and model the new bone using organic materials, so it is precisely formed to fit the patient.

In the U.S., approximately 500,000 bone graft procedures are performed annually, with 2.2 million worldwide.

But that’s going up. And it can take our investment dollars up with it.

Remember: The global bone graft market size is expected to hit $4.15 billion by 2026! Investing in these techs now will bring you gains as the market shoots higher.

3D printing offers a better way — an America 2.0 way — to improve surgeries tailored to you.

Typically, doctors implant bone grafts or bits of bone tissue from a donor, holding them in place with wires and screws, to fix bones and joints.

3D-printed bones are cheaper, more effective and can be made to perfectly fit a patient’s unique needs.

This breakthrough is major and going worldwide:

A Dutch company is creating custom-made 3D-printed bone implants designed from patient CT scans.

Italian surgeons successfully implanted the world’s first 3D-printed hip cups in more than 600 human patients.

One Russian company just created the first magnetic 3D bioprinter to be used in space to print bones for future long-term expeditions.

Major advances like these are why 3D printing and precision medicine are two key Bold Profits mega trends.

Our mega trends working together like this is what’s creating America 2.0 — the most profitable era of our lifetimes! And here’s how you can profit today.

Give Your Portfolio a Healthy Boost With 2 Buys

The global market for 3D printing is projected to rise more than 300% by 2025 — to $44.4 billion, up from $10.87 billion in 2018.

The global precision medicine market is on track to hit $216.75 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018.

With these two America 2.0 markets on the rise, I feel like I need to give you double the opportunities:

Mega Trend No 1. 3D Printing — Instead of buying a single stock here, I recommend getting great exposure to 56 different 3D-printing companies. Buy The 3D-Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT) to lock in gains for the 3D-printing phenomenon.

Mega Trend No 2. Precision Medicine — Buy the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). It’s a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) with 122 stocks filled with small- and micro-cap U.S. biotech firms at the center of the precision medicine trend.

Both ETFs have been solid performers, tracking double-digit increases since March.

By investing in these life-changing trends, you’re helping drive improvements in health care, and you’re giving your portfolio a healthy boost too!

Double buy not enough? OK. I’ll tell you about one more bonus buy. It’s not an ETF or a stock. It’s a different kind of trade.

For the past two and a half years, readers have seen a winning trade almost every single week, on average.

That’s incredible.

To see exactly what I’m talking about, take a look. I’m going to let Paul take over from here. He explains everything you need to know about this bonus trading opportunity in this video. Just click here to check it out.

To your health and wealth!

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing