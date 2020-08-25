 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_25; ct_50

America 2.0 ETF: Smaller Stocks = BIGGER Gains

Paul Mampilly

It’s my small-stock secret…

These tiny innovators are igniting the Super Bull Market — and beating the S&P 500 Index!

Now, I have one America 2.0 exchange-traded fund (ETF) you can buy today to see the rewards of this boom.

BUT … if you want massive, incredible, phenomenal returns, you have to go even smaller. (See the proof in this chart.)

This is a great sign that the Super Bull Market is in full swing.

And the small new companies are going to ultimately topple the big hitters on the S&P 500 — such as Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc.

The small America 2.0 stocks will radically reshape the world as we know it!

Watch my Bold Profits Daily to find out the ETF you can buy now or how to become a Super Bull today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

