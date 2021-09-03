 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_03; ct_50

Select Page

America 2.0 Check Your Portfolio Before Rally

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Sep 3, 2021 | , ,

39 second read

America 2.0 Check Your Portfolio Before Rally

Turns out, you’re one of the few investors out there with a laser-focused view on the future.

At least we feel that way!

If you look at the IanCast archives, you’ll see: “Bitcoin $50K” … “Signals for Growth Mode” … “America 2.0 Stock Market Comeback.”

Sounds pretty #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive), right?

But, it turns out we’re some of the only people with that view.

A majority of investors out there on the Internet and on Wall Street are still looking in the rear-view mirror.

See how you got ahead of the growth stock rally (or maybe check up on your portfolio) by investing in the industries of the future, like electric vehicles, crypto and cannabis:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

Recommended For You

3D Printing and Precision Medicine

3D Printing + Precision Medicine = Profits!

nft cryptoverse

$400K NFTs: Kids Entered the Cryptoverse … Have You?

Share This