America 2.0 Alert: Coronavirus Fast-Forwarding 3D Printing

One of our America 2.0 mega trends is being fast-tracked through the coronavirus crisis.

The 3D-printing industry is more important now than ever before.

Right now, 3D-printing factories are creating ventilators, medical supplies and face masks at rapid speed.

This is just the tip of the iceberg for our America 2.0 mega trends. I believe that, once the market bounces back from COVID-19, America 2.0 will be an unstoppable bullet train of progress and profits.

Watch this week’s Market Talk to see the proof behind our #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) outlook on the markets today and what it means for your stocks:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited