 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_15; ct_50

Select Page

America 1.0 Crash — Stay #BOP on Bitcoin & These Stocks!

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Jan 15, 2021 | , ,

44 second read

America 1.0 Crash — Stay #BOP on Bitcoin & These Stocks!

We’re nowhere near the end of growth to come in America 2.0.

It’s a Strong Hands market and not because of any crash. We’re coming off of a “great depression” in innovation stocks.

And we’re long overdue for America 2.0 stocks to rise and keep going up — producing massive gains.

We’ve got a lot to cover today on the market, TSLA, pot stocks and especially crypto:

  • Crypto correction … What’s happening behind the scenes that’s telling us it was a temporary weak hands moment in the market. (12:07)
  • My three big crypto predictions on bitcoin, Ethereum and Uniswap — what these will mean for a potential new Bold Profits crypto service. (28:20)

Check out IanCast and find out why you should stay bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) in 2021 during the Fourth Industrial Revolution:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Recommended For You

2 Best ETFs for Precision Medicine’s “Breakout” Year

MEGA — 4 Trades to Buy for 2021

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This