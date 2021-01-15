America 1.0 Crash — Stay #BOP on Bitcoin & These Stocks!

We’re nowhere near the end of growth to come in America 2.0.

It’s a Strong Hands market and not because of any crash. We’re coming off of a “great depression” in innovation stocks.

And we’re long overdue for America 2.0 stocks to rise and keep going up — producing massive gains.

We’ve got a lot to cover today on the market, TSLA, pot stocks and especially crypto:

Crypto correction … What’s happening behind the scenes that’s telling us it was a temporary weak hands moment in the market. (12:07)

My three big crypto predictions on bitcoin, Ethereum and Uniswap — what these will mean for a potential new Bold Profits crypto service. (28:20)

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader