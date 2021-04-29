The first X-ray was, well, an accident…

That’s right. Physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen was simply observing how the rays passed through glass when he noticed an illuminated image nearby.

And that’s how we got the first “X-ray!” A medical miracle that showed doctors a picture of what was going on inside our bodies.

And the next generation of X-rays will be no accident. It will be America 2.0 in action!

In fact, it’s happening right now.

Artificial intelligence (AI) with precision medicine is giving the X-ray an upgrade.

Now, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has begun using artificially intelligent “thinking machines” to predict a woman’s breast cancer risk based solely on a single mammogram.

In partnership with Massachusetts Institute of Technology engineers, MGH has developed new AI tools to compare a patient’s X-ray to 200,000 others in the blink of an eye.

These ultra-fast checks turn up tumor patterns that reflect unique influences of genetics, hormones, pregnancy, diet and weight — precision medicine markers!

These next-level tools allow doctors to prescribe more precise treatments, using gene-based therapies specifically designed to target a woman’s unique biological makeup.

And here’s the kicker: MGH isn’t the only hospital using AI to improve medical tools and targeting therapies.

AI is reshaping medicine in ways that are more remarkable than anything we’ve seen in the 125 years since X-rays were discovered.

And you know what that means for America 2.0 investors like us: Now’s the time to get in, before these new-wave AI and precision medicine innovations move into the mainstream.

Today, I’m going to tell you a great way into this massive one-two America 2.0 punch to capitalize on both of these mega trends.

Invest in Massive Growth With AI and Precision Medicine

Imagine.

Machines that think like humans. That’s AI.

AI is a branch of computer science that builds machines that can “think” in ways that mirror — but go far beyond — the natural abilities of humans.

And you don’t have to imagine it. Odds are you’ve probably used it through a smart thermostat, digital home assistant like Alexa or even unlocking your smartphone with your fingerprint or a face scan.

These “thinking machines” are programmed with software that is transforming virtually every major industry, including manufacturing, media, entertainment, transportation, financial services and retail.

But perhaps the most exciting application of AI is in the field of medicine:

Already, we’ve seen AI-enabled assistants help doctors perform more precise and less-invasive surgeries — paging Dr. Alexa!

AI-enabled robotic exoskeletons and “bionic” limbs are helping people who’ve lost the use of their limbs to use them again — sometimes controlling these devices with their thoughts alone.

Artificially intelligent health monitors can track your vital statistics and if your medicine is working 24/7 — and then alert you or your doctor if you need medical attention.

And AI systems are being used by hospitals like MGH and doctors’ offices across the country (and around the world) to process and analyze mountains of health data and patient records to improve diagnoses and treatments for virtually any health condition you can think of.

When you consider the projected growth of AI and precision medicine together, the investment potential of this one-two America 2.0 combo is astounding.

Gain Exposure to Precision Medicine and AI — ALL in 1 Buy

The artificial intelligence market alone will grow to $12.36 billion by 2023 — up from just $2.84 billion in 2017.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, businesses that implement AI over the next few years could see their earnings rise by 20% to 30%.

And when you add the secondary market for precision medicine — including new genetic-based techniques and the use of medical databases incorporating tens of millions of patient electronic health records — it’s a massive opportunity.

The global personalized medicine market is projected to rise to nearly $217 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018.

So, what’s the best way to put your money into these two game-changing medical revolutions?

Here’s what I recommend: Invest in the Global X Genomics and Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: GNOM).

It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) loaded with leading-edge precision medicine and AI companies dealing in genetics and the precision medicine revolution.

By putting your money into the new world of medicine, you could be looking at massive gains in America 2.0 health care.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing