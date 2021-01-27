The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) just wrapped.

It’s known as the most influential technology event in the world.

This year’s all-digital experience show was attended by more than 1,300 exhibitors representing over 150 countries.

As usual, CES 2021 showcased the products and tech innovations that are transforming the world, laying the groundwork for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

One of the breakthrough technologies featured at the event is Bold Profits’ favorite mega trend: 3D printing.

3D printing is a growing manufacturing technology with phenomenal potential in the industrial production sector.

And at CES 2021, we learned how the power of artificial intelligence (AI) is about to place 3D printing tech at the center of the world’s manufacturing stage.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM), is an integral part of Paul’s America 2.0 forecast.

The global 3D printing market is projected to more than double in size by 2024, growing from $16 billion in 2020 to $40.8 billion in 2024!

Simply put, this technology is transforming industrial production by creating products that are lighter, stronger, quickly produced and made to last.

And by combining AI and 3D printing, the growth of this tech worldwide is set to break manufacturing records.

3D Printing: How It All Began

3D printing uses data computer-aided design (CAD) software or 3D object scanners to direct hardware to deposit material, layer upon layer, in precise geometric shapes.

From plastic to powders, metals to carbon fiber, various materials can be used in the 3D printing process.

The 3D printing technology process traces its origins back to 1981, when inventor Dr. Hideo Kodama created a product that used ultraviolet lights to harden polymers and create solid objects.

According to Me3D, this was a steppingstone to stereolithography, which is the process for creating three-dimensional objects by using a computer-controlled moving laser beam.

Since then, as this timeline shows, 3D printing has been on a prolific advance.

From the 1980s when stereolithography was officially invented, to 2009 when patents for many 3D printing technologies expired, the floodgates are now open for startup companies to take 3D printing to the world.

The Power of AI Transforming 3D Printing Tech

At CES 2021, a company named Additive Intelligence, presented a revolutionary process that leverages the power of AI to “drastically reduce” the cost of mass-producing metal 3D printed parts.

During the metal 3D printing process, a problem called deformation can occur.

This happens when a 3D printed object changes shape or distorts during the sintering phase.

Sintering is the process of transforming a 3D printed object from a lightly bound collection of metal powder to a fully furnished metal part.

Additive Intelligence is “using machine learning to solve the problem of deformation during the sintering of metal 3D printed parting, making metal additive manufacturing fast, scalable, and cost-competitive.”

This blend of machine learning or AI with metal 3D printing tech will help companies mass produce 3D printed parts smarter, faster and cheaper!

Make Sure You’re Part of the 3D Printing Revolution

Here at Bold Profits, we're #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on 3D printing tech.

One 3D printing stock recommended by Paul in his Profit's Unlimited monthly stock newsletter has more than quadrupled.

As of this writing this stock is showing open gains of more than 300% with potentially more gains to come.

If you want to learn more about this stock and other 3D stock picks in his trading services, click here for the full details.

And if you want in on the potential gains poised to come to the 3D printing market, consider buying shares in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT).

PRNT is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) which is designed to track the price movements of stocks in companies involved in the 3D printing industry.

In all, 3D printing stocks are starting to pushout which is a great sign for industrials and Paul's 3Rs (restock, reinventory, restore) macro scenario forecast.

So, stay bullish on 3D printing Bold Profits Nation.

