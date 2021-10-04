Action for America 2.0’s “White Swan Event”

In 2008 we saw a black swan event — unpredictable by most.

Now, we’re about to see a white swan event in America 2.0.

It is going to be great if you’ve been following us or Cathie Wood.

You see, for our America 2.0 stocks … nothing’s changed. Technology has accelerated, stacked and things are actually even better.

America 2.0 is the SINGLE BIGGEST investing opportunity of our time. And right now, it’s exclusively built for Main Street investors.

But for America 1.0 … a day of reckoning is coming.

Click on today’s Market Talk to see my full outlook on this America 2.0 white swan event, the collapse of America 1.0 and what action you can take to participate:

Editor’s Note: You know the drill. Invest in America 2.0. But here’s something you may have missed.

You’ve got to clear out the old before it potentially drags down your entire portfolio.

Paul said it today. America 1.0 is destined for zero and that day of reckoning is coming soon.

He created a Blacklist report filled with 100 America 1.0 companies you should sell today. It’s all part of his profit plan for you in America 2.0’s Fourth Industrial Revolution.

You can see the full story and how to unlock the Blacklist by clicking here.