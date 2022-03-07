Acceleration Moment for Growth Stocks

Crises accelerate the adoption of innovation.

It’s been a volatile time for our America 2.0 growth stocks, but I believe we’re at that acceleration moment right now.

Cathie Wood at ARK Invest did an interview that confirms our views.

The facts are in our favor. And we think you’re going to see amazing returns over the long term if you can stay Strong Hands.

I’ll share an outlook on how some of our stocks — TuSimple Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: TSP), Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: ZM) — are changing the world.

We have a lot of very important points in this Market Talk, so please watch the whole thing here:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited