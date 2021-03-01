 be_ixf;ym_202103 d_01; ct_50

AAPL vs. DDD: Invest in the 2021 Mainstreet Market

Paul Mampilly

Mar 1, 2021

39 second read

You might as well compare a dinosaur to an ant…

$2.2 trillion Apple (AAPL) may have impressively ruled in a different time. Dinosaur.

Now, the tiny America 2.0 companies — like $6 billion 3D Systems (DDD) — are ready to carry the growth of the market. Ant.

Small but mighty.

I believe these America 2.0 stocks will lead the new Mainstreet bull market. Smaller means more room for gains!

If you’ve got money in stocks — or bitcoin — you should check out today’s Market Talk.

I’ll tell you:

  • The key time to buy to make the big gains in today’s market.
  • The best way to hedge against volatility.
  • If the government can outright ban bitcoin?

Watch now for all these answers and more:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

