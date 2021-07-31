Will It Be AAPL or TSLA?
The great debate: AAPL vs. TSLA.
Or better known as America 1.0 vs. America 2.0.
We asked you to weigh in. And the results are in! And…
Shock!
The results were SUPER close:
Tesla still won, but it looks like the debate continues!
Our YouTube audience on the other hand is Tesla all the way!!
Thank you so much for casting your vote. Looks like we still have some work to do! 😊
Putting the team on the case and into full-force America 2.0 mode — like Tesla’s Ludicrous mode (Apple doesn’t have one of those…)!
Stay tuned for more in your Bold Profits Daily.
Here's a starter to get you hyped on making those $$$ in America 2.0. Check it out:
