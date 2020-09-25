 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_25; ct_50

AAPL out, TSLA in: New America 2.0 Index

Ian Dyer

Sep 25, 2020

AAPL out, TSLA in: New America 2.0 Index

If you’re having trouble visualizing the shift from America 1.0 to America 2.0, all you have to do is look at AAPL vs. TSLA.

Tesla’s innovation is skyrocketing from batteries to solar … while Apple has stopped inventing, relying on small upgrades to existing technologies to stay alive.

AAPL is such a weight on all the indices.

So, we’re creating our own America 2.0 “30 Index” for IanCast. This is our dream index that will crush it in today’s market (AAPL not welcome).

Watch now to see the first three stocks we’re adding to our index. And why we stand behind our $50K bitcoin prediction for THIS year:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

