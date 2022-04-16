Why Apple is Going to ZERO… And 99 Other Blue Chips to Sell Today
You’ve seen it firsthand. Movies premiering on streaming devices, offices converted to virtual Zoom rooms, food (pretty much everything!) delivered right to your doorstep.
This was all possible because of America 2.0 technology.
Now, the America 1.0 is in BIG trouble. They don’t, can’t, won’t innovate to keep up with future forward companies in America 2.0.
They are the big blue chips you know.
Like Apple Inc (AAPL).
It won’t survive our transition into the new world. Ultimately, it’s destined for ZERO.
And it’s not the only one. We have a Blacklist of 100 blue chip stocks you should SELL today.
To unlock the report and see details about the investing future that is America 2.0 … Click here now.
America 1.0 Out — America 2.0 IN
Go big — or in our case BOLD — or go home. If you want the big gains, you can’t bank on the dinosaurs from America 1.0.
You have to invest in the new, game-changing, innovation, growth stocks being driven by America 2.0. See here:
- Innovation Creating the New American Dream. New tech — 3D printing, artificial intelligence, blockchain — are creating the New American Dream! And we’re excited for you to meet our new analyst to cover this for you!
- Fight Inflation: 3 Things You Should Do Right Now. Will inflation take your hard-earned money? Here are three anti-inflation strategies to maximize your returns.
- Tesla Robotaxis: 3 Options to Invest Based on Your #BOP Level… We know that Tesla’s Robotaxis is the future but how can you capitalize on this investment opportunity. Read more to find out!
- AAPL to Zero or Stock for Dow 100K? Why Apple Inc (AAPL) is now on our stock blacklist after decades of success. Will buybacks prove to be more important than innovation?
- Crypto Prediction ✅ + AR Altcoin. You can cross off another 2022 Bold Profits crypto prediction. Plus, get a deeper dive on the altcoin Arweave (AR) and why world leaders everywhere are adopting bitcoin (BTC).
Regards,