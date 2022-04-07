AAPL Blacklist vs. ARKK Innovation

When markets are volatile, people look to put money into something “safe.”

Those are typically the big blue-chip companies.

Surely, a well-known company like Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) is safe and can lock in some gains. Right?

Wrong.

We call those big blue-chip “safe-havens” — like AAPL — Blacklist stocks.

They are America 1.0. The past. They are destined for zero. America 2.0 = the future. And that’s not AAPL.

There’s a reason it’s not in our America 2.0 exchange-traded fund the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK).

Apple’s bloated $2.8 trillion market cap could be at its peak!

At the end of 2021, Apple held $64 billion in cash, a decline of over 30% from 2020.

So where do all of its profits go?

Share buybacks.

Apple spent a total of $80.5 billion in stock buybacks.

And that is a tell-tale sign of an America 1.0 company in decline:

$SBUX $MMM $HON $HD $CLX America 1.0 stks facing big trouble getting longer and urgent a reckoning is coming for these so called "blue chips." stk buybacks will go first. next dividend cuts. cost cuts and asset sales last — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) April 4, 2022

If you want the real safe-haven stocks for the future of America 2.0, don’t bet on Apple…

Avoid AAPL Before It Falls to Zero

At one point, Apple was the center of technology.

If you bought $1,000 of Apple during its IPO in 1980, you would be up around half a million dollars today.

However, Apple doesn’t innovate anymore (not since Steve Jobs).

In order to pay for operations, dividends and its huge stock buybacks, Apple must take out loans.

Sooner rather than later, Apple is going to have to pay these back. And then say bye to buybacks and dividends. And you’ll see a mass exodus out of Apple.

This is not the Apple of the ‘80s. In order to turn $1,000 into half a million, you have to invest in the future, not the past.

Better Than AAPL? Buy Into America 2.0

This is why I’m so bullish on the ARK Innovation ETF.

ARKK is making a basket of innovative, high-growth, high-potential companies that have the chance to absolutely SOAR.

In early 2021, ARKK soared to highs of nearly $160 per share.

That was just a glimpse of what is to come. I believe we will once again see ARKK rise to new heights for years to come.

And the volatility we’ve been seeing for the past year will come to an end as investors leave America 1.0 and join us and our growth stocks.

Unlike Apple, there are no huge stock buybacks and big dividend payments.

All of the revenue America 2.0 companies make goes right back into the company for innovation and expansion.

And before Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) really took the stock market by storm, ARKK was in on it and in on it big!

Like us, Cathie Wood at ARK Invest has eyes on the future.

I strongly believe we will continue to see Tesla as well as many more America 2.0 companies break out of the pack and soar to new heights.

Buying into the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) gives you the chance to ride the growth stock market all the way to the top for years to come.

Especially if my 2022 prediction comes true and we see ARKK hit my $250/share price target this year.

Bottom line, leaving growth stocks and heading into companies like Apple is like running the wrong way in a race.

At some point, you will have to turn around and try to play catch up. Don’t let that be you.

We are in America 2.0 right now, and all of the America 1.0 investors will be left behind in the dust.

AAPL is at the top of our Blacklist of 100 America 1.0 stocks we believe are destined for zero.

See how to unlock our full Blacklist and the details of our America 2.0 strategy now.

Regards,



Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

