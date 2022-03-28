#A20 Disruption for Dow 100K
The Dow is turning 126 next month.
And the companies … well they are showing their age.
In order for the Dow to hit our 100K target, it needs an America 2.0 (#A20) disruption from ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) stocks like:
- Tesla.
- Teladoc.
- Zoom.
If I could, I would take advantage of the low prices and buy America 2.0 stocks. But, we reserve those recommendations only for you.
So I’m buying the #A20 exchange-traded funds (ETFs):
buying more $ARKK $ARKF $ARKQ $ARKG $PRNT today. last week's rally showed me that money coming into #A2O #4IR growth/innovation is being forced to bid our stocks higher. 💪🙌🏋️♀️🏋️♂️🏋️be #BOP ♥️
— 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) March 21, 2022
