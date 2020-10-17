9 Essential Buys for 2021’s Fourth Industrial Revolution

It’s time to start planning for 2021, and one reader inspired us to share our top recommendations with you today.

Katrine G. wrote:

I have participated in Profits Unlimited for just over a year now. I started with absolutely no knowledge of investing and have been carried by your enthusiasm, expertise and futuristic thinking…

Katrine also shared some success in investing in our Profits Unlimited portfolio:

Two shares of Tesla purchased for $224 on August 21, 2019 have risen 818%. I bought [another Profits Unlimited stock] at $23 a share during the COVID dip in March and it has increased 1,075%.

Wow! But before signing off, Katrine asked if we had any other recommendations. We sure do!

You see, we’re entering the new Fourth Industrial Revolution.

By investing here, we’ve seen huge successes. (Like Katrine’s triple- and quadruple-digit gains!) And we see more to come!

And when we looked into our guru’s top recommendations, we can really see the potential for NINE essential trades in 2021.

Paul coined these trades: STIXX exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and STUF stocks. These all-star essentials for 2021 are:

These stocks are fantastic buys for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But we know you. Some of you already want even more!

So be sure to check out Paul’s America 2.0 prediction and see how you can get MORE stocks to buy for 2021 and beyond, by clicking here.

And if you want to be featured in a future Bold Profits Daily article or just share your story with us, shoot us a note at BoldProfits@BanyanHill.com.

Looking Ahead for the Top 2021 Plays

The team has their eyes forward and found some incredible investments for you this week:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team