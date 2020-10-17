9 Essential Buys for 2021’s Fourth Industrial Revolution
Katrine G. wrote:
I have participated in Profits Unlimited for just over a year now. I started with absolutely no knowledge of investing and have been carried by your enthusiasm, expertise and futuristic thinking…
Katrine also shared some success in investing in our Profits Unlimited portfolio:
Two shares of Tesla purchased for $224 on August 21, 2019 have risen 818%. I bought [another Profits Unlimited stock] at $23 a share during the COVID dip in March and it has increased 1,075%.
Paul coined these trades: STIXX exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and STUF stocks. These all-star essentials for 2021 are:
- Small-Cap Semiconductor + Chip Stocks to Buy TODAY. Semiconductors are fueling almost all of our mega trends that are creating this new era — I mean electric vehicles are basically chips on wheels!
- TSLA 2021: Bigger Than Amazon AND Google. Paul got a ton of crap back in 2018 when he recommended TSLA. But look at it now. TSLA is surging and we have a new Tesla play for 2021!
- A Triple Play for Chipmakers in 2021. Chips are pushing America into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Semiconductors are primed to surge to a $730 billion market by 2026, but two auto innovations will make it a strong buy in 2021.
- An 850% Bitcoin Jump + Dow 100K by 2021. A bitcoin catalyst just sparked last week when one company became a trendsetter and bought up $50 million of bitcoin.
- Bitcoin’s Bull Market: 3 Signs Point to Buy. 2021 prediction: Bitcoin is going to shoot up 850% by August. Three huge factors make this the most bullish time for bitcoin in its history. Here’s the best way for you to buy in today.
