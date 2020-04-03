7 Super-Trades for America 2.0

The stock market is always looking forward. It anticipates where we’re heading.

And right now, we’re moving toward our America 2.0 bull market.

This period of social distancing did something that a lot of us didn’t expect. It paved the way for certain stocks to ROAR to life.

Industrials. Cloud computing. Digital technologies.

We’ve been telling you that we’re more bullish than ever. And to prove it, Paul and I have seven super-trades to leverage the market’s rebound.

Watch below to see why we’re extremely #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) and the sectors we see bouncing back the highest:

America 2.0 is happening now.

The biggest mistake you can make as an investor is to get stuck in the old-world dinosaur stocks that will eventually become extinct.

The best move you can make to be a profit-taking 2020 investor is to invest in America 2.0 now.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader