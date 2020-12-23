7 Mega Trend Trades for 2021

The No. 1 Bold Profits’ investing strategy for 2021: mega trends.

These are sectors that are leading America 2.0 — and produce the biggest gains.

And right now, these opportunities are sitting like a coiled spring ready to explode higher!

Check out this major bullish signal.

This chart confirms Paul Mampilly’s take that tons of cash is sitting on the sidelines waiting to be invested in the stock market:

Per Bloomberg, cash piles continue, even as stocks rebound to new highs.

Where is all that money going to go?! Straight to America 2.0 stocks in the market.

Compared to previous market recoveries, more cash stockpiles than ever before are primed and ready for investing.

As Bloomberg framed it: “with yields at historic lows and many investors about to get fresh budgets for riskier investments in January [2021], this dry powder may soon be put to work.”

This is fantastic news for you!

To make sure you’re positioned to ride this promising wave of investments, I’m giving you seven ways to play our big America 2.0 mega trends for 2021.

These seven mega trends are transforming the world and remain one of our very BEST investment strategies ever.

Mega Trend Buy No. 1 — Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

Tesla.

Our Bold Profits’ favorite is a perfect example of what we’re looking for in this mega trend. Tesla is a leader in this industry … but other companies are starting to follow suit and see the potential here.

The global autonomous car market is projected to reach $60 billion by 2023. That’s up from $5.68 billion from 2018 — a 956% rise!

Meanwhile, the global electric vehicle market is projected to reach 26.9 million cars by 2030.

This is a 715% increase over 2019.

But you can gain exposure to the overall growing market by buying the exchange-traded fund (ETF) ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Mega Trend Buy No. 2 — Blockchain

The latest innovations happening in blockchain are jaw-dropping.

It could change the way we do nearly everything — buying homes, paying for things, smart contracts, voting, marriage licenses. Blockchain is a game-changer.

Blockchain is a “data structure that holds transactional records and while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. You can also think of it as a chain or records stored in the forms of blocks which are controlled by no single authority.”

The blockchain market is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025.

This is up from $2.2 billion just last year.

Blockchain tech can be used in an assortment of industries from auto manufacturers supply chains to mortgages.

To play the blockchain boom, invest in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

This ETF invests in domestic and foreign companies that use technology that can potentially change the way the financial sector works.

Mega Trend Buy No. 3 — Millennials

At 92 million persons strong, millennials are a force in which to be reckoned.

Millennials’ spending power is off the charts.

On average each year, millennials spend $47,112 per person.

Altogether they spend $600 billion in the U.S. annually.

From the housing market to new tech, millennials’ buying power is real. To play this market, I recommend the Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (Nasdaq: MILN).

This ETF invests in companies that provide exposure to the millennial generation.

Mega Trend Buy No. 4 — New Energy

You know, new energy was my top pick for our big 2021 prediction series.

I believe this is going to be a big winner for you in the new energy revolution.

According to Allied Market Research, the global renewable energy market was valued at $928 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Per Allied Market Research: “Renewable energy technologies convert the energy from different natural sources such as sun, tides, wind and others, into its usable forms such as electricity.”

Want in on this market?

Consider buying into the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS: ACES).

This ETFinvests in companies that provide the products and services which enable the evolution of a more sustainable energy sector.

Mega Trend Buy No. 5 — Precision Medicine

We don’t need any more medications that maywork for us. We need ones that will work.

And precision medicine has that capability. It’s a targeted approach to medicine that can create treatment tailored to our unique genetic makeup.

The precision medicine market size exceeded $57 billion in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11% between 2020 and 2026 reaching $119 billion.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG)is one of the most promising ways to play this market.

This ETF invests in companies across multiple sectors — including health care, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary — that will help create an America 2.0 genomics revolution.

Mega Trend Buy No. 6 — Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

From robot vacuum cleaners to AI-supported surgical operations — this mega trend is booming in the Fourth Industrial Revolution!

According to Research and Markets, theglobal artificial intelligence market is expected to reach $99.94 billion in 2023at a CAGR of 34.86%.

To play this market, invest in the ARK Innovation ETF (Nasdaq: ARKK).

It’s a great way to invest in the disruptive innovation helping robotics and AI spread to almost every industry.

Mega Trend Buy No. 7 — The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Of course, you know the Internet of Things (IoT) was our very first mega trend. But now, Paul is watching it transform in America 2.0.

Now, we have the IIoT shaping our world.

According to Markets & Markets, the IIoT market is expected to grow from $77.3 billion in 2020 to $110.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

A promising investment play for this market is the Global X Internet of Things ETF (Nasdaq: SNSR).

So, as we bid farewell to 2020, these seven Bold Profits mega trends are a great way to position your portfolio for 2021.

On behalf of the entire Bold Profits team, we wish you and yours a joyous and healthy holiday season and a prosperous New Year!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing