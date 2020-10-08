Your 5G-Powered $135 Billion Opportunity

“Alexa, play my station on Spotify.”

Those are usually the first words I say when I’m done with work for the day — and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Today, U.S. households have 11 connected devices on average.

Alexa, robot vacuums, smart thermostats … I believe this is just the beginning.

You see, we’re going to see the next level of homes soon.

The kind where everything you need will be done for you … taking our comfort, safety and efficiency to the next level.

This is the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and we need to invest in the machine that makes the machine. Or, in this case, in the tech that’s making a new era of homes: smart ones.

The global smart home market size is expected to hit $135 billion by 2025.

Investing today will bring massive gains to people who identify the one mega trend that is fueling the smart home market.

That mega trend?

5G.

Invest in 5G Smart Home Tech

In a smart home, you won’t need to waste any time adjusting the AC, cleaning, closing the blinds, turning the lights on or even locking the doors.

Our America 2.0 mega trends are going to revolutionize all of this:

Robotics will handle all the cleaning and automate your smart controls.

will handle all the cleaning and automate your smart controls. Blockchain can store your home records and make sure even the process of buying your house is smooth.

can store your home records and make sure even the process of buying your house is smooth. With the Internet of Things, all your devices will connect and stream through an app on your phone.

all your devices will connect and stream through an app on your phone. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning will make it possible for all your devices to anticipate your needs without having to press a button. Think lights on without flipping a switch when the sun goes down.

The only reason we don’t have all of this today is that we don’t have the connectivity needed.

Enter 5G, which will make all of it possible.

5G is next-generation internet. It’s quicker and more reliable than WiFi or 4G, which will allow more devices to transmit data without any interruptions.

What’s even better is that the devices within our home will be able to analyze all that information — when you’re home and turn the heat up during winter, what time you want your morning coffee and the hours you arm your security system.

5G will enable your smart home to adapt and automate all of based on your patterns.

It will collect it all and take it to the next level: becoming smart rather than just connected.

For example, right now, many homes have security motion sensors already.

But a 5G smart home will know your patterns.

It’s sort of like when you can tell who’s walking by the sound of their steps — but the machine learning version of it.

This is a big investing play that’s is being accelerated by the fact that so many of us are now working, learning, shopping and entertaining from home.

5 Stocks for 5G in America 2.0

Your home — and the whole real estate market — is going to transform with 5G smart tech.

The smart home boom is just one part of the 5G revolution. And remember … it’s set to soar to $135 billion in the next five years!

But 5G is going to infuse more than $17 trillion into our global economy by 2035.

That’s why I helped Paul pinpoint five companies that you can buy into right now that will get a boost in our new 5G norm.

Paul calls 5G the backbone of America 2.0. It’s going to push all of our mega trends higher.

And it’s unfolding right now.

Find out how to get your hands on this exclusive 5G Profits Unlimited report and more America 2.0-focused stocks by clicking here.

Regards,

Tamara Barkhanoy

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing