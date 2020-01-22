5G Meets IoT to Form America 2.0’s 1st Smart City

Story Highlights:

Just under nine hours from my house is a city that’s on the cusp of changing the future as we know it.

Resting in the suburbs of Atlanta, with a population of just over 43,000 people, Peachtree Corners, Georgia, is not your typical American city of the 21st century.

This community is actually on the cutting edge of smart city technology.

This smart city encompasses several major mega trends we follow here at Bold Profits: the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous vehicles.

These mega trends are working together to create the city of the near future. They’re also at the heart of what Paul Mampilly calls “America 2.0” — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to Valuates Reports, the global market size for a mega trend-fueled smart city is projected to reach $253 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 16.5%.

Now, I don’t have to tell you that, for early investors, that’s a huge opportunity to profit. And I’ve found a great one to start.

First, let me show you why a place like Peachtree Corners is a big player in this revolution.

Reap the Rewards of America 2.0 in Action in Peachtree Corners

Take a look at the place where our big mega trends are colliding to create the new world starting in the city of Peachtree Corners:

At the heart of this real-world smart city is a publicly funded living lab called the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners.

Powered by True Mobile 5G from Sprint, the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is offering next-generation IoT technology companies a place to test their innovations in a real-life, real-world, unpredictable city environment.

The Curiosity Lab is a 500-acre technology park that includes a 1.5-mile autonomous vehicle test street and a 25,000-square-foot technology development space with classrooms, conference rooms and hardware labs.

This test haven brings together all things AI and robotics in one place.

Brian Johnson, the city manager of Peachtree Corners, framed it this way:

Companies that are paving the way forward with next-generation IoT technologies have been missing one step in the development process: a living laboratory environment to test the technology that has graduated from a controlled laboratory environment.

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners provides a first-of-its-kind, real-world testing environment to prove out these technologies – creating realistic conditions that enable robotics, artificial intelligence solutions, autonomous services and countless more use cases to be optimized and ultimately scaled for the suburban and urban landscapes of tomorrow.

Taking these incredible new technologies — such as 5G and IoT — from trials and placing them in a living and thriving outdoor environment is a critical step to make smart cities a fixture of our near future — not the distant future.

The unparalleled tech being tested at the Curiosity Lab includes:

Olli, the world’s first self-driving electric shuttle, made by Local Motors:

The “mailbox of the future” by Valqari, with autonomous drones securely delivering packages to your doorstep:

Former Uber exec’s teleoperated, micromobility e-scooters, made by Tortoise:

Autonomous vehicles and leading automotive technologies from Kia:

The Best ETF to Play the Smart City Revolution

Take heed that the 5G-IoT revolution is here.

5G-IoT technology is about to catapult our everyday lives into the future.

5G-IoT will make it possible for:

Self-driving cars to take you to and from work.

Virtual reality home entertainment systems to make 3D films seem quaint and old-fashioned.

Smart home tech to tell you when your lights are about to burn out, your home heating and AC system needs repair, or your fridge is about to go on the fritz.

More cutting-edge smart cities like Peachtree Corners to develop throughout the U.S. and the world.

The best way to lock in gains as this trend takes off is to invest in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) will invest in companies that are leading industrial innovation that’s at the core of America 2.0.

The companies in this ETF are expected to focus on the development of new products and services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research related to multiple industries.

It’s already up 7.5% year to date after locking in 26% for investors in 2019. We expect 2020 is going to be one of the biggest bull markets we’ve seen. And this ETF is a great place to start.

These companies may develop, produce or enable autonomous transportation and robotics and automatization.

Who knows? One of them might break ground on a new smart city near you.

