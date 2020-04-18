5G “Boom and Bloom” — Your America 2.0 Revealed!
What’s your vision of America 2.0?
“Internet of health: continued monitor of vital and pulmonary signs.”
“An automated society controlled by computers and phones.”
“To the moon Alice.”
These were just a few of our favorite responses, but they were all incredible.
We are extremely excited and hopeful for your America 2.0. One reader even said America 2.0 would “boom and bloom!”
We couldn’t agree more!
We also discovered that you had a very clear America 2.0 investing wish list. And on the top of that list is … 5G technology!
Well, Paul Mampilly took your responses to heart.
This is why he decided to add an incredible new 5G stock as his next pick in the Profits Unlimited newsletter.
The timing has never been more perfect for this unique 5G play he’s been watching.
It’s about to take the tech world by storm. So, if you’re ready to put your vision into action and buy into America 2.0, be sure to watch Paul’s video below.
He’ll tell you everything that you need to know to invest in our new world:
Also, Paul and the entire Bold Profits team will be on the lookout for more of your top America 2.0 opportunities in the coming weeks — including ways to buy into 3D printing, the Internet of Things, precision medicine and more.
In fact, they revealed a few this week, so keep reading for the full scoop.
Get Your Piece of the America 2.0 Boom
Here’s this week’s best of the best:
- The Fed’s Finest Hour: A Recovery of Historic Proportions. The economy will be better than it was before. Better than solid. Greater than great. But it’s not just an economic recovery. It’s a recovery for our nation.
- It’s the Great American Comeback: Exclusive Trades for You (Wall Street Not Allowed). Paul believes now is the time for us to come out of the gate swinging for this recovery. It takes a pretty large event to get people to move from the old ways to the new. And now we have that.
- 4 Stocks for $2 Trillion CARES Act to Buy Now! The CARES Act is a massive $2 trillion response bill structured to help boost the U.S. economy. Three major industries will benefit the most and pave the way for America 2.0.
- You can Invest in the Space Race With 3D Printing for Triple-Digit Gains. 3D printing is boldly going where no printer has gone before: space. NASA’s tapping this revolutionary tech to boost the market’s projected rise of more than 300% by 2025.
- V-Bottom: 3 Trades for America 2.0’s Grand Opening. Tesla, bitcoin and one cyclical industry ready to rocket … America 2.0 is opening its doors and we’re ready to soar higher this April from the “V-bottom.”
