$52B to Stop Washing Machine Effect? Semiconductors Are HOT!

Your washing machine just became a hot ticket item.

Here’s why…

We’re running out of chips!

Not Doritos … but semiconductor chips that power everything from smartphones to cars.

Paul calls them the “digital steel” for America 2.0.

Would you believe that large industrial companies have resorted to buying washing machines to harvest chips and repurpose them?

Bottom line: It’s been a perfect storm that’s led to the shortage.

According to The New York Times: “The combination of surging demand for consumer products that contain chips and pandemic-related disruptions in production has led to shortages.”

But get this.

Despite the global shortage, demand for semiconductors remains high.

I know you’re worried, frustrated, even downright angry about stocks right now. I am too. It’s been a rough time.

In this latest crash, some of our stocks are down more than 80%.

But I'm going to ask you today to stick with me. I'm going to show you why you should hold Strong Hands right now.

When you peel back the FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt), you'll see semiconductors are ripe for a MAJOR comeback. This week could even be a turning point for chips to get a $52 billion injection of cash.

And I'll tell you about one chip stock we're holding.

Demand, Growth, $52 Billion … Stay IN

Consumers and businesses around the world depend on chips to function.

This demand is projected to grow over the coming years, not regress.

Our powerful mega trends like:

Electric vehicles (EVs).

5G technology.

Robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Internet of Things (IoT).

…All rely on chips to function.

These mega trends are ushering in America 2.0.

Fortune Business Insights projects the global semiconductor market size will grow from $483 billion this year to $893 billion by 2029. That’s a healthy compound annual growth rate of 9.2%:

As industries navigate the chip shortage and create new ways of manufacturing chips, the semiconductor market is primed for a comeback.

And stateside, the industry may get a helpful multi-billion-dollar boost.

U.S. congressional members plan to meet this week to solidify details for a final version of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act.

The CHIPS for America Act is a bill that would provide incentives and funding of about $52 billion for semiconductor manufacturing to boost U.S. competitiveness in this market.

Imagine $52 billion dollars flowing into this sector!

The way we see it, now's the time to buy semiconductor stocks while the market is on sale.

Remember, it's never easy (especially on days like this), but it will be worth it.

Semiconductors are vital to our digital way of life.

That's why we have chip stocks recommended in many of our model portfolios. And we're not shying away from these opportunities because of the market volatility.

