The FDA just approved the world's first "liquid biopsy" that uses genetics to diagnose cancer!

This new era in health care will help drive the global genetics testing market to $51 billion over the next three years.

In the war on cancer, it’s the biotech equivalent of the shot heard ‘round the world.

It is the world’s first so-called “liquid biopsy” to diagnose cancer with a blood test.

It’s a breakthrough that confirms the new world of America 2.0 that is taking shape all around us.

In this case, the world of medicine will be forever changed.

Replacing the old ways with newer, better and cheaper technologies is here to stay.

The test was just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And it’s a perfect example of this old-versus-new divide in health care.

This simple blood test will replace painful and invasive surgical biopsies now used to diagnose cancer.

This is, of course, great news for cancer care.

But it also heralds a phenomenal investment opportunity. The global genetics testing market is projected to become a $51 billion industry alone over the next three years.

And the larger precision medicine market is on track to become a $217 billion industry by 2028. That’s up from $79 billion last year — a massive growth rate of 175%.

Today, I'm going to tell you how to leverage the extraordinary advances in genetic medicine to get in on all the action now — before the industry really takes off.

Profit From the America 2.0 Mega Medical Trend

Precision medicine will completely overhaul our current health care system.

This mega medical trend uses new-world technology to diagnose and treat by using your genetic makeup.

The newly approved liquid biopsy is one step in that direction.

It will help doctors tailor precision medicine treatments to individual patients that target cancer at the cellular, genetic level.

This is the new American way — to be more specific, the America 2.0 way.

Over the past six years, the number of genetic cancer tests has grown dramatically — some using blood tests to help identify cancers of the breast, prostate, colorectal, ovarian and leukemia, among others.

But this liquid biopsy is first to gain FDA approval. That means wider, commercial use as a front-line option — making it a landmark in modern medicine.

It’s an America 2.0 sector that can lead you to some of the biggest investment gains out there.

Keep in mind, this is just the beginning. The FDA projects that 10 to 20 new gene therapies and cell-based treatments will hit the market every year between now and 2025.

One way to lock in profits is to gain exposure to the precision medicine market now.

I recommend buying the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) is full of companies that are right at the intersection of precision medicine and genetics.

It's up an enormous 136% since March, but can go much higher in this new investing era we're in.

