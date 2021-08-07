5 WEIRD Trends to Watch in 2021
These are five insane ideas that have the potential to change human life and make you a lot of money.
Paul calls them the weird future trends because they could gain the same momentum that the rest of our mega trends have … maybe even more:
No. 1: Space.
No. 2: Vertical farming.
No. 3: Medical mushrooms.
No. 4: Flying Taxis.
No. 5: Virtual assets.
This week, we zeroed in on some of these awesomely big trends to show you the opportunity that’s coming.
It’s clear to us that America 2.0’s foundation is set and ready to make a major splash! Now, we want to know what you think!
Too out there for you? Or just on point for Bold Profits? 😊
And keep reading to see a deep dive into these trends…
Space, Vertical Farming, Medical Mushrooms and More!
Below is an in-depth look at five of the most crucial America 2.0 mega trends:
- 3 Post-Pandemic Sectors to Invest In. You’ve got a lot on your mind as we head into the second half of 2021 — inflation, earnings, post-pandemic market … here’s what it means for your stocks.
- Space 2.0 Is Here — Don’t Miss Out! For months, we’ve been telling you about all of the exciting developments in the new space race — Space 2.0. But now the opportunity for you to get in early on this incredible mega trend is closing.
- Meet GUSS — The Future of Precision Farming. GUSS is the world’s first autonomous robotic orchard sprayer. This next-level technology has a great potential to help solve the forecast global food crisis before it begins.
- Buy Moment for Medical Mushroom Revolution. Health care is keeping up with modern times — and you’ve been investing in the mega trends making it happen. Now, we’ve found the NEXT big leap in America 2.0 medicine.
- Are You Buying Bitcoin Before $50K? Crypto is looking HOT again! And bitcoin $50K is imminent. People were buying like crazy during the recent dip. (Did you?)
