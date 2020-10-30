 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_30; ct_50

Select Page

5 Stocks to Ignore + 3 Stocks to Buy

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Oct 30, 2020 | , ,

44 second read

5 Stocks to Ignore + 3 Stocks to Buy

There’s the stock market. And there’s the market of stocks.

When people think of the stock market, they think of the Dow and S&P 500 Index. Really that’s only 5 stocks — Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. That’s because the indices are weighted by market cap.

People will judge the overall economy based on the performance of these 5 stocks. But that’s wrong.

We’ll tell you what index to watch for a clear picture of what’s really happening in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

You’ll see what stocks will be the first to rebound. (Check out our rebound stock strategy here.)

And there’s a group of stocks that will replace the old, send the Dow soaring to 100K and put money in your pocket if you invest today:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

Recommended For You

How to Find Tech’s Next 10X Winners

2021 Portfolio Prep: 3 Stocks to Sell Today

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This