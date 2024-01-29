My parents love a good garage sale…

They’re the ones who show up an hour early. And take their time to look over everything.

My father won’t hesitate to offer you $1 for that $5 toaster.

He’ll barter with you until you settle on $2.

Then, he’ll whip out a crisp $100 bill and ask if you have change.

Every once in a while, they score huge.

It’s usually at the end of the day and the seller just wants to be done, and $100 items are going for $5.

Sure, I found my dad’s haggling a bit exasperating. But it taught me an essential life lesson: how to find a bargain.

The same can happen in the stock market … when $100 stocks sell for less than $5.

And that $5 is a magic number.

For most items at a garage sale, $5 is a lot. It’s an amount that will get most deals done.

In the stock market, it isn’t.

Many stocks trade for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars per share.

But for big gains in this bull market we’re in, you’ll do better off thinking small.

In fact, while my parents were dragging me to garage sales, the SEC created a rule that gave Main Street one of its few advantages over Wall Street.

It’s a rule that you can exploit today repeatedly for market-beating profits.

I’ll explain in a moment. But first, I need to show you why this opportunity makes even more sense right now…

The Bull Market Blueprint: Where Investors Can Expect the Best Opportunities Now

In November 2023, stocks finally rose 20% from their bear market lows. That marked the start of a new bull market.

That’s a key milestone.

That’s because bear markets tend to last 12 to 18 months, even if it feels like they last forever at the time.

But bull markets can last for up to five years. And we’re only just now starting to make new all-time highs. We could see this market rise for another four years.

So if you sell out during a bear market, you may not get back in until well after the new bull market has taken off.

In 2023, the “magnificent seven” tech stocks accounted for 90% of the market’s return at one point.

So far, this year has been no different. In fact, the 20 largest stocks have accounted for 110% of the market’s move.

(Click here to view larger image.)

In other words, the S&P 500’s overlooked 480 stocks are, on average, lower this month.

But that won’t last. How can I be so sure? Our research shows that in the 18 months after a new bull market is declared, stocks are up 100% of the time.

And in the first 36 months of a bull market, smaller stocks will outperform large-cap stocks by the end.

I get it. These companies tend to have more uncertainty around them.

So it’s no surprise investors are fearful when the economy looks like it’s about to plunge … and why investors run to big-cap stocks for safety.

But the opposite is also true.

When the fear subsides, many smaller stocks will run circles around large caps.

But you have to know exactly what to look for with small caps. One key metric comes from the number five — a sort of magic number for investors for a few reasons.

Let me explain…

5: The Magic Number for Market-Beating Wins

What makes five the magic number?

That’s the price per share where power shifts out of Wall Street’s hands and into yours.

Anything under $5 is considered a “penny stock.”

The SEC made that determination in 1992 with Rule 3a51-1.

It’s a silly rule. Why? Because like any silly regulatory rule, it does the opposite of what it’s supposed to do.

That’s because the SEC considers penny stocks too speculative. And that institutions and funds, with its large buying and selling power, could move the price too much.

So it’s off limits to them. That’s the rule. These funds have a duty to invest their customer’s capital into sound investments, not speculations. And the $5 price point is one measure that regulators use, no matter how sound a low-priced investment truly is.

However, that doesn’t prevent you from investing in it.

So if you think about it, it’s a rule that lets individual investors in … while keeping big money out.

And that’s truly a wonderful thing for your investments.

Remember, a share is simply an ownership stake in a company. You could have a $1 billion company with 1 billion shares. Each would be priced at $1.

If that same $1 billion company changed its share count with a reverse split to 100 million shares, each share would now be priced at $10. (100 million is 1/10th of 1 billion.)

It’s like that Yogi Berra quote: “You better cut that pizza into four pieces because I’m not hungry enough to eat six.”

The size of a company is the pie. The shares are simply the size of the slice. But there’s an arbitrary cutoff for Wall Street investors. And it’s based on a share price, not the total size of a company.

Ultimately, it’s a loophole in the system. A glitch. An anomaly.

It’s one of the few places where you have an unfair advantage over Wall Street.

You can get in under $5. They can’t.

And WHEN that stock starts trading over $5.00, the big money can finally get in.

They … along with their billions of dollars … can finally scoop it up.

What happens to a billion-dollar company when another billion suddenly wants in? They soar higher. That’s why stocks moving over $5 may not stop until they’ve gone to $10, $15 or even $20 or more.

It’s one instance where Wall Street has to play catch-up to Main Street investors.

That truly makes $5 a magic number. And I hope you take advantage of it.

This trend is already playing out. As Money and Markets Chief Market Technician Michael Carr notes:

In the past six months, 70 Nasdaq stocks gained more than 100%. Of those, 43 (61%) were trading for less than $5 six months ago.

About 1 in every 24 low-priced stocks doubled. On the other hand, just 1 in 78 stocks priced above $5 doubled in that time.

The data is clear … today’s $5 stock buyers have a huge advantage over Wall Street.

For mom and pop investors, it’s easier and more profitable to invest in $5 stocks and reap big returns.

And given how markets are setting up for a period of outperformance, you’ll want to be invested in the right plays. That includes low-priced gems.

That’s what I’ve been doing with my personal portfolio.

As I mentioned earlier this month, my top investment idea for 2024 is Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP).

I wrote about it when shares were trading at just $2.80. Since then, they’ve already run to $3.80.

While that’s a 31% gain in just a few weeks, that’s still not a high enough share price for the big money to get in yet.

Don’t Just Stop With 1 Winner

That’s just one potential big winner in the $5 stock world. To find more, I’ve turned to Banyan Hill’s resident expert in these $5 investment opportunities, Adam O’Dell.

He’s created a system to find the hidden gem $5 stocks about to soar higher.

And he’s able to target those opportunities for members of his 10X Stocks service.

For instance, in April 2022, amid the throes of the bear market, Adam discovered IMARA Inc.

Shares of this biotech company soared 460% in 10 months, culminating with its acquisition by Enliven Therapeutics.

Terns Pharmaceuticals was another big winner, soaring 623% in nine months following its appearance on Adam’s radar in May 2022.

And Meihua International Medical Technologies soared 1,276% between July 2022 and January 2023 — a period of just seven months.

Those are just some of the companies that have showed up on Adam’s 10X Stocks system, which continually scans the entire market.

Adam can give you the full details on how he finds the right stocks, in the right mega trend, at the right time, and manages to find them when they’re trading around $5 — just click here.

That’s about the price you’d pay for a like-new microwave, if you’re my dad and don’t mind spending a few weekends looking to drive a hard bargain.

But that same $5 could be invested in a low-priced $5 gem stock and quickly become $10 or more.

We’re talking the difference between just beating the market — and running laps around it.

With low-priced stocks at a historic point where they’re likely to trounce the market in the next few years, identifying the best low-priced opportunities today is crucial for growing your wealth.

It’s like grabbing the equivalent of a $100 item for just $5 at your neighbor’s garage sale, week after week, just like my parents still do.

Happy investing.

Aaron James

CEO, Banyan Hill, Money & Markets