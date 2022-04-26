5 Awesome Things About TSLA Stock Split! 🎉
Happy Tesla Inc. (TSLA) split!
That’s right. Rumor has it TSLA’s 20-1 split is ON!
That means if you have one share today, you’d have 20 post-split.
Now, before the media pours cold water on this, let’s celebrate you!
Okay, a stock split does not DO anything for your gains overnight. It takes a company’s stock, splits it into more pieces and the stock price falls by an equivalent amount.
But hey, we don’t have to be in the no-fun patrol.
Here are FIVE awesome benefits of the TSLA stock split for you. Maybe you can even decide how much Elon gets paid and more!
Watch here:
