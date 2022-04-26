 be_ixf;ym_202204 d_26; ct_50

5 Awesome Things About TSLA Stock Split! 🎉

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Apr 26, 2022 | , ,

38 second read

Happy Tesla Inc. (TSLA) split! 

That’s right. Rumor has it TSLA’s 20-1 split is ON!

That means if you have one share today, you’d have 20 post-split. 

Now, before the media pours cold water on this, let’s celebrate you! 

Okay, a stock split does not DO anything for your gains overnight. It takes a company’s stock, splits it into more pieces and the stock price falls by an equivalent amount. 

But hey, we don’t have to be in the no-fun patrol. 

Here are FIVE awesome benefits of the TSLA stock split for you. Maybe you can even decide how much Elon gets paid and more! 

Watch here:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

