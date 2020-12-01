4 Stocks to Pump Up Your 2021 Portfolio

I did it.

I found my own answer to Jim Cramer’s old FANG stocks.

My version for you includes four incredible America 2.0 stocks leading the way in their respective industries.

If you bought when I first recommended it, you’d be up 320%!

The best part: I believe there’s still massive upside to these four stocks if you buy in today.

Get the four power plays for your 2021 portfolio now:

Don’t forget: STUF is a free glimpse of our Profits Unlimited portfolio.

Check out the full story about the era of America 2.0 and find out how you can unlock more stocks like STUF, here.

P.S. Let’s talk about the “T” from STUF. Tesla. We’ve uncovered what could be the secret to Tesla’s 12 million-mile battery. It’s 25X more powerful than any other electric battery. This innovation could send a Tesla across the country nearly four times — on a single charge! It is creating the electric vehicle of the future — a gasoline-free car. Paul put together a full special report on this incredible new energy upgrade. Get the full scoop on this incredible revolution here.